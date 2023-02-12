Porsche and the Transformers “transform” in luxury in the new ‘Rise of The Beasts’ trailer

Have no fear if you had an itch for more iterations in the Transformers universe. Transformers: Rise of the Beast is coming to bring you a steady stream of Autobots, Terricons, and Maximals. The big game spot for Transformers: Rise of the Beast is not really a full trailer, per se. Much of the footage is what we already saw from the previous teaser. The film will star newcomers to a franchise; Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will be our human protagonists. Peter Cullen is back to voice Autobot leader Optimus Prime.

Rise of the Beasts is directed by Steven Caple Jr. and will be transforming in theaters on June 9th.

Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.