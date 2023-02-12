Picks, predictions for Temple vs. Memphis on Sunday, February 12

The Memphis Tigers will hope to beat the Temple Owls for the second time this season as the teams face off on Sunday, February 12 in an AAC matchup. The game will air on ESPN2 at noon ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Temple vs. Memphis odds

Spread: Memphis -9

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Memphis -440, Temple +330

Temple (14-11, 8-4 AAC) lost by a single point to SMU in their latest showing after falling to Houston. The Owls have put up a solid conference performance this season, highlighted by a January win over Houston. They lost by two points the last time they played Memphis. Temple clocks in at 113th at KenPom and 119th in the NCAA NET rankings. The Owls average 69.3 points per game and allow opponents to score 68.8.

Memphis (18-6, 8-3 AAC) bounced back from a loss to Tulane with a win over South Florida earlier this week. They’ve won six of their last seven, ranking 42nd in the NCAA NET and 37th at KenPom, with their offense and defense both cracking the top 50 in adjusted efficiency. They’ve held their opponents to 40.1% shooting from the field (27th in the nation) and force 15.8 turnovers per game (32nd in the nation), while putting up 81 points per game (21st in the nation).

The Pick: Temple +9

The last matchup between these two teams was very close, and while Memphis ranks significantly higher than the Owls in just about every metric, Temple has had a way of keeping those conference matchups too close for comfort. Temple has been outplaying their coverage against the top teams in the AAC, so I’ll take the Owls to cover here.