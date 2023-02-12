Robert Quinn injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Robert Quinn is good to go for the Super Bowl on Sunday. Quinn has been dealing with a foot injury off and on through the later part of the regular season. He got some rest from practice last week, and the team listed him as a full participant for all three practices this week in the lead-up to the game.

He was not listed with any kind of official injury designation on the final injury report.

The Eagles acquired Quinn during the season in a swap with the Chicago Bears. He’s been working as a rotational edge rusher since coming over from the Windy City. And though he’s been clear about being disappointed to have been traded by the Bears, he’s certainly landed in a good situation.

Quinn returned to play in Week 18, and he recorded a tackle in both of the Eagles’ playoff games so far. He has just one sack on the season, which came with the Bears, but he recorded 18.5 last year and can still be a threat to opposing passers.

