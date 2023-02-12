Landon Dickerson injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

The Philadelphia Eagles will have left guard Landon Dickerson in action on Sunday when they play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. It seems obvious, but after Dickerson hyperextended his elbow late in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, all eyes have been on the injury report to see if Dickerson would be ready to go this week.

Dickerson was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Friday this week. On Thursday, the Eagles had him limited in practice to give him some extra rest. But the extra week off seems to have helped, and he is not listed on the final injury report with any kind of designation.

Dickerson has been a rock in the middle of Philadelphia’s stout offensive line this season. A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2021, he took over the starting job in Week 3 of his rookie year. This season, he was voted as a Pro Bowl player, along with his fellow Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

Three Pro Bowlers on the same line speaks to just how essential this unit has been to Philly’s Super Bowl run this year. Cam Jurgens is the Eagles’ main backup among interior linemen.

