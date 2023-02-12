When was the last time that the SB winner had a 1,000-yard rusher?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12 for Super Bowl 57. There is no shortage of storylines for this matchup. Andy Reid coaching against his former team, Jason and Travis Kelce facing each other, and Patrick Mahomes trying to break the MVP Super Bowl curse are just some examples.

A lesser-known storyline is that Eagles RB Miles Sanders has the chance to complete a feat that hasn’t been done in five years. Sanders has the chance to be the first 1,000-yard rusher to win the Super Bowl in the same season since 2016. That year, RB LeGarrette Blount and the New England Patriots pulled off the now-famous 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Blount only started eight of the team’s 16 games in 2016. Still, he ran the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards and a whopping 18 touchdowns. Despite being a 1,000-yard rusher, he struggled in the Super Bowl, rushing only 11 times for 31 yards as the team got out to a slow start. Since that Super Bowl, the Lombardi Trophy winner didn’t have a 1,000-yard regular season rusher on the roster.

Sanders has a shot at changing that on Sunday. He is in a contract year and picked a great time to have the best season of his career. Sanders carried the ball 259 times for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season. While he didn’t feel like a focal point of the offense surrounded by QB Jalen Hurts and WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, he played a big role in getting the team to the Super Bowl.

