JuJu Smith-Schuster injury: What status means for Super Bowl 57

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is good to go for the Super Bowl on Sunday. Smith-Schuster had been dealing with a knee injury leading up to the game. He hurt it during the AFC Championship Game, leaving for a bit in the third quarter. Head coach Andy Reid said it was actually a re-aggravation of an existing issue.

He was given a questionable designation on last week’s injury report, sitting out practices last week. However, Smith-Schuster was a full participant in practice every day this week, and he was not listed with any kind of designation on the official injury report, meaning he’s good to go for Sunday.

Smith-Schuster has been relatively quiet throughout the playoffs so far. He had just one catch for seven yards in the AFC Championship Game, and just two catches for 29 yards in the Divisional round.

If he’s unable to play, which doesn’t seem like an issue, look for tight end Travis Kelce and Kadarius Toney to soak up some of the targets that might have otherwise gone to Smith-Schuster.

