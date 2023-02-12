Eagles QB Jalen Hurts scores second TD of game against Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts has done it again as he has scored his second touchdown of the game. This one was a four-yard keeper to put the Eagles up 21-14 in the second quarter.

Hurts is off to a solid start in Super Bowl 57. With only 2:20 left to go in the second quarter, the young QB finds himself 13 of 16 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown. He has also added 10 carries for 61 yards and two scores on the ground. Hurts did fumble, and that led to a scoop and score for the Kansas City Chiefs' defense.

Hurts picked up a huge 28-yard run that helped to set up the touchdown. Philadelphia is playing four-down football and picked up a clutch conversion on a Hurts quarterback sneak to extend that drive. It paid off, as he was able to find the endzone for the second time in the Super Bowl.

