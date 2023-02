Kenny Gainwell appeared to score the first touchdown, but the TD was called back after an expedited review, as his elbow was down. Jalen Hurts went on to score from the 1-inch line.

Gainwell first TD bettors just pack it in pic.twitter.com/wMgIsRF6BD — Peter Appel (@peterappel23) February 12, 2023

Gainwell first TD bettors went from elation to depression as the TD was quickly overturned.

