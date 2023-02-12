 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis Kelce scores TD to tie up Super Bowl 57 in first quarter

We discuss Travis Kelce scoring the first touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs takes the field prior to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs gave up a touchdown on the opening drive of Super Bowl 57, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ lead didn’t last long. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a drive that culminated with Travis Kelce hauling in an 18-yard reception for a score.

Kelce brought in both of the team’s receptions on their first drive. He had 38 yards and a score and now is behind only Jerry Rice in postseason scores. Mahomes was a perfect 2/2 on the drive connecting with his favorite target early. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco had three carries for 29 yards in the opening drive as he is playing in the first Super Bowl of his career.

Kelce is going to have to, as usual, per a focal point for the Chiefs’ passing attack. None of the Kansas City wide receivers have played meaningful snaps in a Super Bowl before, so look for Mahomes to lean on Kelce throughout the game.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

