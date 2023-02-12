 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco scores TD to start second half of Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco scores a touchdown to start the second half of the Super Bowl.

Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs deferred from the opening kickoff to get the ball to start the second half. It paid off as they went into halftime down 10 points and drove 75 yards for the score. Running back Isiah Pacheco scored a one-yard touchdown to get the Chiefs back within three.

Pacheco was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He got off to a solid start in the first quarter but was largely absent from the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles controlled the time of possession. After the opening drive of the second half, Pacheco now has eight carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with some ankle pain from his high ankle sprain suffered in the early stages of the playoffs. Even though he is staying in the game, it was expected that Pacheco could get more carries to try and take pressure off of him.

