Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco scores TD to start second half of Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs deferred from the opening kickoff to get the ball to start the second half. It paid off as they went into halftime down 10 points and drove 75 yards for the score. Running back Isiah Pacheco scored a one-yard touchdown to get the Chiefs back within three.

7th round rookie scoring a TD in the Super Bowl.



Pretty cool, @isiah_pachecoRB.



: #SBLVII on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/xQUel4FaYY — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

Pacheco was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He got off to a solid start in the first quarter but was largely absent from the second quarter as the Philadelphia Eagles controlled the time of possession. After the opening drive of the second half, Pacheco now has eight carries for 38 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with some ankle pain from his high ankle sprain suffered in the early stages of the playoffs. Even though he is staying in the game, it was expected that Pacheco could get more carries to try and take pressure off of him.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.