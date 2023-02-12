Jalen Hurts connects with AJ Brown to take lead in second quarter of Super Bowl 57

Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown has scored the first Super Bowl touchdown of his young career. He brought in a 45-yard pass from QB Jalen Hurts that helped the Eagles take a 14-7 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter of Super Bowl 57.

In the early part of the game, Brown has two receptions on three targets. In the first, he came down with a seven-yard slant for a first down. The second was a much bigger play. Hurts ended up lobbing the ball up, and Brown adjusted to the pass while it was in the air to come down with the perfect pass in the endzone where only he could grab it.

The Eagles have passed the ball 10 times and ran it 10 through their first three drives. This is a pretty balanced attack, but you could almost argue that Hurts needs to show off his arm to help open up the Philadelphia dominant run game for himself and running back Miles Sanders. For now, the Eagles have the lead and likely no complaints to this point.

