LB Nick Bolton returns Jalen Hurts fumble for TD to tie Super Bowl 14-14

Scoop-and-score ties up Super Bowl in second quarter.

By grace.mcdermott
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have tied it up after forcing a fumble. Jalen Hurts lost the ball behind the line of scrimmage, and Eagles linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and ran it back for a touchdown. Bolton was also the first man on the Eagles’ defense to reach Hurts.

Harrison Butker made the extra point.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

