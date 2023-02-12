LB Nick Bolton returns Jalen Hurts fumble for TD to tie Super Bowl 14-14

The Kansas City Chiefs have tied it up after forcing a fumble. Jalen Hurts lost the ball behind the line of scrimmage, and Eagles linebacker Nick Bolton scooped the ball up and ran it back for a touchdown. Bolton was also the first man on the Eagles’ defense to reach Hurts.

CHIEFS TIE IT BACK UP WITH A SCOOP AND SCORE



Harrison Butker made the extra point.

