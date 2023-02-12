 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs kicker hits upright in first quarter field goal attempt

Harrison Butker doinks first field goal attempt.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker hit the uprights on a first-quarter field goal attempt.

The odds for a kick to hit the upright or crossbar at any time were set at +450 at DraftKings Sportsbook. 96% of bets and 78% of the handle were placed on the “yes” option. We have a Super Bowl doink, and the betting public is making some money.

The kick was attempted from 42 yards. Butker had previously made an extra point. A made field goal would have put the Chiefs up 10-7. Butker was 5-for-5 in field goal attempts in his first two playoff games this season, and missed just six FGs all regular season.

