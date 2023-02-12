How long is the Super Bowl?

The NFL wraps up the 2022-23 season on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off Super Bowl 57. The game gets started at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox and the game will wrap up right around 10 p.m. ET.

The game is four quarters with commercial breaks throughout and a halftime show performance that will run approximately 13 minutes (halftime itself will last 20+ minutes because of the extended show). All that together results in a game that at one point was averaging around 3 hours and 45 minutes of television time. The game is likely to end sometime between 9:50 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., give or take a few minutes.

Both teams have dynamic offenses, and while the Chiefs can be viewed as a bit more pass-heavy, both teams can run the ball exceedingly well. Football Outsiders ranks the Chiefs offense No. 1 in passing and No. 9 in rushing, while the Eagles rank No. 1 in rushing and No. 9 in passing. Does that make for a faster game due to a pair of teams rushing the ball a fair amount and generally doing a good job avoiding busted plays? Maybe, maybe not.

The Eagles have a strong rushing attack across the board, but Jalen Hurts is a big reason for that. If he is getting out of bounds, that slows down the game a bit. If he’s sliding while still inbounds, that speeds things up. On the other hand, while Patrick Mahomes is normally pretty mobile, he’s playing with an injured ankle that could leave him spending more time passing. A few extra incompletions here and there could slow this thing down.

But if you’re looking to make your post-game plans, 10 p.m. ET is a good round number to use. And if you’re on the west coast, that means a nice 7 p.m. finish, which gives you a whole night to unwind.