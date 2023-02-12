Super Bowl 2023 live blog: Updates, video, results for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Welcome to the 57th Super Bowl! We’ve got an amazing matchup between two teams built differently, but still seemingly matchup as equals. The game kicks off at 6:30ish ET and will be packed with all the flair of the Oscars and a monster truck rally combined.

This live blog will hopefully capture all the oddities and great accomplishments of this crazy, fully American undertaking. But we’ll start you out with a few tasty bits of info concerning this matchup.

Nick Sirianni gets emotional at the National Anthem.

Time to get pumped up if you’re an Eagles fan!

Is Rob Gronkowski on his way to play for Sean Payton in Denver? Are they really going to rename them the Gronkos?

It’s always good to see Damar Hamlin!

Inactives

The Chiefs and Eagles inactives have come out and there aren’t too many surprises. Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a healthy scratch, which is a little surprising. Ronald Jones will keep his spot on the active roster.

Will Andy Reid retire after this season? It’s a possibility.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is on I.R., but he will have an eventful Super Bowl day as his partner is having a baby!

Double overtime brought to you by George Kittle.

Momma Kelce is ready to go!

Betting odds

Point spread: Eagles -1.5

Over/under: 51

Moneyline: PHI -125, KC +105

Amazingly, Patrick Mahomes will be the underdog for the first time in his playoff career, as the Eagles are favored to win. In his five seasons, Mahomes has been the underdog nine times and has a record of 7-1-1 against the spread.

How to watch Super Bowl 57

Date: Sunday, February 12th

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports app

You probably know this, but if you’re like me, you’re scrambling to figure out which app you need to login to just as kickoff is happening.

Super Bowl Injury Report

Nobody.

Both teams have a clean bill of health coming into this game if you can believe the injury reports, which you cannot.

QB Patrick Mahomes is dealing with a high-ankle sprain which can’t be 100%, but, being Mahomes, he was able to put up a great game against the Bengals with the injury and now it should be closer to healed.

QB Jalen Hurts has a shoulder sprain which should be about healed, but it did appear to affect his accuracy in their win over the 49ers two weeks ago.

WR Mecole Hardman was put on I.R. with a fractured pelvis so isn’t on the official injury report, but he is out. That should allow Justin Watson to see more work.

When will the halftime show start?

If you are a Rhianna fan or just enjoy big musical productions, you may be looking to skip the sportsballing and flip the game on as halftime nears. It’s impossible to time it exactly, as the game’s pace isn’t known until it happens. But, with a 6:30 ET kickoff, halftime would average around 8pm ET. But, if you want to make sure you don’t miss it, you’ll likely want to start checking in the second quarter around 7:30 pm ET to see how much time remains until halftime.

Fun Super Bowl facts

The last nine league MVPs to play in the Super Bowl lost. Mahomes will try to buck that trend this season and become the first since 1999 when Kurt Warner won both.

In news you can’t really use — in the last eight Super Bowls, the team that has won the coin toss has lost the game.

The Minnesota Vikings have played in four Super Bowls and were never in the lead. Man.

Patrick Mahomes will look to secure his second Lombardi trophy in his third Super Bowl game. He has a long way to go if he wants to compete with Tom Brady though, as Brady has played in 10 and won seven. Next on the list is a tie between Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw, who both have four wins. John Elway is second in appearances with five, but has just the two wins.

[Insert 15 other Super Bowl records that Tom Brady will likely hold forever]

If you like ripping on Peyton Manning for some reason, he had one of the worst Super Bowl games ever while also still securing the win, as he finished 13-of-23 for 141 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Of course, Von Miller ended up winning the SB MVP for the Broncos.

One of the least heralded Super Bowl performances goes to James White in the Patriots amazing comeback win against the Falcons. Brady got the MVP and the glory, but White had 14 catches, 139 total yards, three touchdowns to help propel them to their famous comeback from being down 28-3.

