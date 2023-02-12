 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Ravens could trade QB Lamar Jackson if overwhelmed by offer

The Baltimore Ravens are hoping to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson around long-term, but if they cant reach a deal, they could trade the QB.

By Chet Gresham
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

All signs point to Lamar Jackson getting the franchise tag, as the team and player don’t appear to be close to a new contract. What happens after that is up for debate though. It appears there is at least a chance that Jackson could end up being traded after the tag, per Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

When you look into this “report,” it really is nothing but an educated guess that anyone could make and call a report. The Ravens will hope to come to an agreement with Jackson before needing to franchise tag him, but they will franchise tag him and of course it makes sense that a crazy deal could tempt the Ravens to trade him. But at this point, the team appears content to give themselves another year with a franchise-tagged Jackson.

This report isn’t really a report, as there are no sources and all the information that is out there has the Ravens fully invested in retaining Jackson for the long haul. Could that change? Yes, in a heartbeat, but for now it is all conjecture at best.

