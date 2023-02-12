Pick on the total for Youngstown State-Cleveland State on February 12

When people reference “The Big Game,” they are most likely not referring to Sunday’s game involving the Cleveland State Vikings hosting the Youngstown State Penguins, but there’s money to be made on the game and big Horizon League implications on the games.

Youngstown State Penguins (-2, 146) vs. Cleveland State Vikings

The Vikings are going to look to slow down the game as the team ranks 286th among the 363 Division I teams in possessions per game and limits possessions by doing the better job of taking care of the ball.

In games away from home, Cleveland State ranks 24th in the nation in turnovers forced per possession on defense while turning the ball over on 16.8% of possessions, which ranks 86th nationally.

Cleveland State is also limiting the amount of outside shooting in games with opponents making 31.3% of their shots 3-point range in games away from home, which ranks 47th in the country. Meanwhile on offense offense the Vikings are 312th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 31.3%.

While the specialty of Youngstown State is offense, with the Penguins fifth in America in points scored on a per possession basis, the team enters having allowed 73 points or fewer in regulation in six of their last seven game. The Penguins raw defensive numbers recently are skewed with the team playing a triple overtime game against Wright State earlier in the month in which the game was 62-62 at the end of regulation and ended as a Youngstown State 91-89 victory after three overtimes.

With Cleveland State’s slow and controlled style coupled with Youngstown State’s recent improvement on defense, Sunday’s big Horizon League matchup will feature more defense than expected.

The Play: Youngstown State vs. Cleveland State Under 146

