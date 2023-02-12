Picks, predictions for Michigan State vs. Ohio State on Sunday, February 12

The struggling Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten matchup on Sunday, February 12. The game will air on CBS at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Over/Under: 137

Moneyline: Ohio State -165, Michigan State +140

The Spartans (15-9, 7-6 B1G) bounced back from a loss to Rutgers with a win over Maryland in their latest appearance. They are floating around the middle of Big Ten standings and rank 42nd at KenPom. If they’re hoping to make the NCAA Tournament this March, Sparty has to buckle down and start winning a few more of these close games. A slow-paced offense, MSU leans on the three-point shot and their strong defense, which allows opponents to score just 65.6 games on 41% shooting.

Ohio State (11-13, 3-10 B1G) has not been able to stop the skid. They’ve gone 2-12 since January 1, tumbling quickly to the bottom of the Big Ten standings, with their conference record better than just one-win Minnesota. The Buckeyes are 1-9 against the spread in their last 10 games. Despite their struggles, they still rank 39th at KenPom with an offense ranked 18th in adjusted efficiency. That offense has not showed up in their last few games, though — they’ve averaged just 64.4 points per game in their last five games, all losses.

The Pick: MSU +3.5

Michigan State controlling the pace of the game won’t allow OSU’s already-limping offense to get going, as they would need to in order to have a chance at covering here. They’ve been woefully bad against conference opponents this season, and as MSU eyes down March while OSU keeps tripping up, I’ll take Sparty to cover in Columbus.