Here’s the best way to get from the Waste Management Open to the Super Bowl

Phoenix is in for one of her most memorable days ever on Sunday, February 12, as both Super Bowl 57 and the 2023 Waste Management Open take place at nearly the same time. If there’s no playoff at the PGA TOUR event on Sunday, expect the winner to be receiving the trophy on the 18th green about 30 minutes before kickoff.

TPC Scottsdale is of course in Scottsdale, about a mile off Loop 101 that surrounds most of the metro area, whereas State Farm Stadium is in Glendale, about 32 miles away. During a normal day heading west and then south on the Loop is surely the easiest, and should take about 35 minutes.

But what’s the traffic going to be like about 3-4 p.m. Mountain Time, when there’s a rush of people leaving one event for the other across town? That we just don’t know yet.

But if things really get backed up, a case might be made for trying to cut thru the center of town. The most popular way to do that will likely be jumping off the Loop at I-17, heading 10 miles South, taking Exit 204 which is Bethany Home Rd, and heading west until you run into the stadium.

We’d keep an eye on Waze or Google Maps to determine the best route and estimate the travel time, but absolutely factoring in current traffic conditions. We’ll post an update here later based on what we can see with the traffic pattern, but expect a wild day as tens of thousands of people look to traverse one of America’s sprawliest DMA’s as it hosts two massive sporting events.