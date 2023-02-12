Tracking Jalen Hurts’ performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

Update: Jalen Hurts marched Philly right down the field on the opening drive and drew first blood with the opening touchdown. Rejoice if you wagered on him to get the game’s first touchdown.

Super Bowl 57 is here, as the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts has carried the Eagles all season, silencing critics who had questions if he even belonged as a starting QB in the NFL. He ranked fifth with a 101.5 quarterback rating after throwing for 3,701 yards along with 22 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Hurts ranked fourth among QBs in rushing yards (760) and first in rushing touchdowns for the position at 13. And now he’ll try to carry his squad on the biggest stage.

The Eagles quarterback enters this game with several player props listed at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are some of the most noteworthy prop betting options: O/U 242.5 passing yards, O/U 50.5 rushing yards, -105 anytime touchdown odds.

