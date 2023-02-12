 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking AJ Brown’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

AJ Brown looks to cap his first season in Philly with a Super Bowl win. We’ll track his performance throughout Super Bowl 57.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

This is AJ Brown’s first season with the Eagles, and he has set career highs across the board. That includes receiving yards (1,496), receptions (88), and touchdowns (11). Philadelphia didn’t need him to do much in its NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers, as Brown hauled in four receptions (eight targets) for 28 yards and no touchdowns. There is a good chance that the Eagles will lean on him more in a potentially high-scoring game against Kansas City.

Brown has numerous prop bets listed at DraftKings Sportsbook, and these are the most noteworthy options: O/U 72.5 receiving yards, O/U 5.5 receptions, and +115 odds to score an anytime touchdown.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

