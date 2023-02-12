Tracking DeVonta Smith’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12 while airing on FOX.

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith noticed a substantial uptick in every statistical category in 2022, which was his sophomore campaign in the NFL. Smith averaged 53.9 receiving yards per game as a rookie, and that mark jumped to 70.4 in the 2022 regular season. Overall, Smith finished the regular season with 95 catches on 136 targets, amounting to 1,196 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Smith has numerous Super Bowl prop bets listed at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are some of the most noteworthy options: O/U 62.5 receiving yards, O/U 5.5 receptions, anytime touchdown scorer odds: +165

