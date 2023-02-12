Tracking Miles Sanders’ performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

It’s the Big Game, and the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12 while airing on FOX.

This is Miles Sanders’ fourth season in the NFL, all of them as a member of the Eagles. Sanders enjoyed career high marks across the board, averaging 74.6 yards per game with 1,269 total rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in the regular season. That success spilled into the playoffs, as Sanders had 42 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Sanders has several Super Bowl prop bets listed at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are the most noteworthy options: O/U 59.5 rushing yards, O/U 13.5 rush attempts, +120 anytime touchdown odds.