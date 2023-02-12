Tracking Dallas Goedert’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

This one is for the Lombardi Trophy, as the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 12 while airing on FOX.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is in his fifth NFL season, and he has been with Philadelphia for all of them. The 2022 regular season was his most productive on a per-game basis, as Goedert averaged 58.5 receiving yards per contest in 12 games. He carried that momentum into the postseason, totaling 10 catches on 11 targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games en route to Super Bowl 57.

Goedert has several Super Bowl prop bets listed at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are some of the most noteworthy options: O/U 47.5 receiving yards, O/U 4.5 receptions, +160 odds to score anytime touchdown

