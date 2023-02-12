Tracking Kenneth Gainwell’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell had a moderate role throughout the 2022 season. Sometimes he saw a handful of carries, and other games he only had one or two total touches. However, Gainwell has emerged in the playoffs, taking 26 total rushing attempts for 160 rushing yards and a touchdown in two postseason games leading up to Super Bowl 57. He had three receptions (five targets) for 35 receiving yards across those two games as well.

Gainwell has several Super Bowl prop bets listed at DraftKings Sportsbook. Here are some of the most notable options: O/U 20.5 rushing yards, O/U 4.5 rushing attempts, O/U 10.5 receiving yards, and O/U 1.5 receptions.

First quarter update: Well, if you had Gainwell as the game’s first touchdown scorer, you’re probably quite unhappy right now. The running back appeared to have the score on a third and 3, but his elbow was short of the goal line. Jalen Hurts snuck the ball in on the next play to become the game’s first touchdown scorer.