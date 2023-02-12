Mama Kelce is ready to go for Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 will be the first time two brothers face off in the big game. Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and All-Pro center Jason Kelce won’t literally go head to head, as they both play on the offensive side of the ball, but their mother, Donna Kelce, will have plenty of conflicted feeling as her two boys play for the ultimate award. And mama Kelce is ready, with her Eagles/Chiefs split ensemble.

The half jersey look is often derided by fans, but in this case, there really is no other choice. Kelce has even gone to the half purse. A nice touch.

Her sons should be part of a tight game, as the Eagles are just 1.5 point favorites. But we know one thing for sure, A Kelce will be a Super Bowl champion once again after tonight.

