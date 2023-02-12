Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman is about to become a father on Super Bowl Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman won’t be able to play in the Super Bowl due to a pelvis injury that put him on injured reserve. But, that means he will get to be with his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, as she has gone into labor!

OMG HER WATER BROKE — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 12, 2023

Hardman and Gordon announced they would be having a baby back in October and well, the little bundle of joy is ready to watch their first football game!

Hardman isn’t the only player with a baby on the way, as Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is expecting the couple’s third child and is bringing her OB-GYN to the big game! She isn’t likely to have the baby for another week, but they’ll play it safe. If we have a baby born at the Super Bowl that makes Travis Kelce and uncle and gives Jason Kelce his third kid, this Super Bowl is truly going to be off the charts.

