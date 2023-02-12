U2 to announce Las Vegas residency in Super Bowl commercial

Remember Tom Brady’s first Super Bowl win? It came back in 2002 when the New England Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams. Do you remember who played the halftime show that year? U2 put on an iconic performance that is considered as one of the best halftime shows in Super Bowl history.

Fast forward to the year 2023, and U2 will look to make another splash during Super Bowl 57. No, the group is not performing the halftime show this time around, but the wildly popular rock band is expected to announce its residency at the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.

The MSG Sphere is set to open in the later months of 2023, and adding the legendary rock band to its residency lineup would make quite the impression. More details are expected to drop at u2xsphere.com after the commercial airs.

In the meantime, U2 dropped several brief, 6-7 second clips of the commercial on social media (see below). The clips appear to show U2 fans congregating in the desert, and a large sphere — resembling MSG Sphere — appearing on the horizon.

U2 Super Bowl 57 commercial

