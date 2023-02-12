 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Remy Martin Super Bowl 57 commercial featuring Serena Williams

Remy Martin cognac teases Super Bowl commercial with Serena Williams.

Serena Williams attends the 2022 Portrait Of A Nation Gala on November 12, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery

Remy Martin cognac is pairing with recently-retired tennis GOAT Serena Williams for their Super Bowl ad spot. All we’ve got for now is two teasers with Williams appearing for just a few seconds with the title “Inch by Inch,” subtitled “Team up for excellence.”

Clips of drums, horses hooves, and what appears to be a football field on fire are spliced together in one teaser with Williams walking in at the end. In another teaser clip, Williams is sitting at a bar as she receives a glass of Remy Martin.

The commercial will air in the first quarter of Super Bowl 57, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 12. Check out the teasers for the commercial below:

Remy Martin feat. Serena Williams Super Bowl 57 commercial

