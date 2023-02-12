Will Ferrell ventures through the world of Bridgerton and Stranger Things in GM and Netflix’s Super Bowl 57 commercial

General Motors paired up with Netflix and Will Ferrell for their Super Bowl commercial promoting the use of electric vehicles. Ferrell makes appearances in several Netflix original series, including “Stranger Things,” “Bridgerton,” and “Squid Game,” working out how electric vehicles can fit into each of these universes (spoiler: they can’t).

But that doesn’t mean that General Motors’ new environmentally-friendly push for EVs can’t fit anywhere. Jonathan van Ness and Antoni Porowski of “Queer Eye” fame make a cameo driving an electric vehicle with Will Ferrell riding shotgun as they pick up a runaway bride, and Ferrell drives through a group of zombies behind the wheel of an EV.

General Motors Super Bowl 57 commercial

Per GM’s website, “because entertainment has a huge impact on culture, Netflix is joining the movement by increasing the presence of EVs in some of their original content.”

