When will Zion Williamson return from injury for Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans have cooled off from their hot start and are now in the middle of a loaded Western Conference field as the All-Star break nears. One of the reason for New Orleans’ struggles of late is the absence of Zion Williamson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot problem and had some hamstring issues early in this season but this is a more serious injury. Here are the latest updates on his status.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Pelicans GM David Griffin said Williamson, who was scheduled to be re-evaluated this week, has suffered a setback in his rehab from the hamstring injury. He’ll be out through the All-Star break and won’t play in the All-Star Game. The Pelicans will provide a new update on Williamson’s status after the break.

David Griffin says Zion Williamson re- aggravated his hamstring injury. He’s looking at missing multiple weeks post All-Star. Will be re-evaluated when they get back from ASG. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 12, 2023

Williamson has been sidelined since January 2. He is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 60.8% from the floor.