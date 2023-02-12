 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Zion Williamson return from injury for Pelicans?

The power forward remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Denver Nuggets
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 31, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have cooled off from their hot start and are now in the middle of a loaded Western Conference field as the All-Star break nears. One of the reason for New Orleans’ struggles of late is the absence of Zion Williamson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot problem and had some hamstring issues early in this season but this is a more serious injury. Here are the latest updates on his status.

Zion Williamson injury updates

Pelicans GM David Griffin said Williamson, who was scheduled to be re-evaluated this week, has suffered a setback in his rehab from the hamstring injury. He’ll be out through the All-Star break and won’t play in the All-Star Game. The Pelicans will provide a new update on Williamson’s status after the break.

Williamson has been sidelined since January 2. He is averaging 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 60.8% from the floor.

