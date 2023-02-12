Jeep promotes 4xe line of vehicles in Super Bowl 57 commercial

Super Bowl commercials are expected to be the best of the year. While you have your usual players like beer ads and movie trailers, there is always a staple of car commercials along with them. This year’s Jeep commercial showed off the company’s new 4xe series (pronounced 4 by e).

This year’s ad showed off the versatility of the Jeep. It starts with two people walking out of the woods in the snow. When one of them clicks the button on their car key, headlights appear in a mound of snow. They get in their Jeep and successfully off-road the snowy terrain. The highlighted part of this series of Jeep is that you can still go anywhere and that you can do anything, but the car is electric.

Now, even fewer things can slow down your excursion if you have a Jeep. You already don't need to worry about the terrain, and you can cross worrying about gas off the list with the new 4xe series. It still has to be charged, but don’t worry, the commercial ends with the group of friends finding a snow-covered charging station.

Jeep Super Bowl 57 commercial

﻿This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.