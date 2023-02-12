WeatherTech Super Bowl commercial promotes building in the USA

WeatherTech isn’t one of the most recognizable brands to air a Super Bowl commercial, but the company has been buying up Big Game ads for nearly a decade. Some may remember their “Special Ops” commercial from Super Bowl 2022.

The 2023 commercial celebrates the growth of the company while proudly leading with their “Made in America” angle. Headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL — WeatherTech is best known for making weather resistant floor mats, but their line has expanded to hundreds of products — mostly consisting of automobile accessories.

The 30 second ad quickly walks through the challenges of being a manufacturer in the United States, and how WeatherTech uses that as a competitive advantage to build high-quality products.

You can view WeatherTech’s full Super Bowl 57 commercial below.

WeatherTech Super Bowl 57 commercial

