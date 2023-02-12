Doja Cat, Giannis, and Amy Schumer cover up those photo mistakes with Google’s Fixed On Pixel Super Bowl commercial features

The Google Pixel is a set of Android phones produced by Google. They are seen as one of the main competitors to Apple’s iPhone. As such, they purchased a Super Bowl spot to showcase their products but chose to focus more on the emotional values that can come from having a cell phone and the ability to capture memories.

In an effort to improve those memories, the Super Bowl 57 commercial by Google details the Pixel 7’s ability to magically erase unwanted objects from pictures taken. With the help of Doja Cat, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Amy Schumer, this feature is shown of several times as tweaks to improve various photos are made. Whether it is an unwanted photo bomb or a person that you would rather forget from the picture, the Pixel 7’s magic eraser feature can help restore your memories how you’d like to remember them.

Google Super Bowl 57 commercial

