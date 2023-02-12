 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Comcast/Xfinity has cable and internet outage in Philadelpha ahead of Super Bowl

This could be an absolute disaster for Eagles fans.

Philadelphia Eagles fans hold signs celebrating the Eagles win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

We could be looking at the biggest disaster in Philadelphia since the 1964 Phillies blew a 6.5 game lead in the NL East with 12 to play.

Right now Comcast/Xfinity, the biggest provider of cable and internet service in the Philadelphia area, is having a major outage, per multiple reports from the city. People are tweeting Comcast/Xfinity is telling customers they might have an outage until 6 p.m. ET.

The Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to play in the Super Bowl at with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Oh, this could be terrible.

Yes, that’s the same Xfinity as in Xfinity Live, the post-game entertainment and dining space that’s just steps from Lincoln Financial Field. They may never get another customer, subscriber, or bar patron if this doesn’t get fixed by kickoff.

Also it’s probably not the best time for Xfinity to be airing a 30 second spot for their new “Xfinity 10G network,” which is currently scheduled for the third quarter of the game.

If you’re an Xfinity customer, you can check your service status here.

While this won’t affect DirecTV or other customers, anyone planning on watching the game via a streaming service, or who has cut the cord and uses a streamer such as YouTube TV or Hulu TV, would be out of luck for the Super Bowl in which the Eagles are playing.

If Eagles fans do have to watch the game on their cell phones, they can do so at this link from Fox Sports until the outage is potentially over.

