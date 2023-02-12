How does No. 1 Purdue’s loss to Northwestern impact bracketology?

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers have fallen in Evanston to yet another Big Ten opponent. Despite trailing for most of the game, the Northwestern Wildcats made a huge fourth quarter push to beat the nation’s top team, 64-58, and rise to a tie for second place in the Big Ten standings.

As called by @DaveEanet on Northwestern radio & heard on the @varsity app: pic.twitter.com/ErqEF6kF7t — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 12, 2023

Purdue will likely take a small hit in the AP Poll and NCAA NET rankings following this road loss, but their chance to grab one of the coveted No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament come March won’t be much impacted by this loss. Northwestern has been an unlikely powerhouse in conference play this season, and a close loss on the road to a conference rival shouldn’t knock them to a No. 2.

Potential No. 2 seed Tennessee lost this weekend, as did projected No. 1 seed Arizona, also both against unranked teams. Kansas and UCLA both won, and Texas plays on Monday. And even Saint Mary’s fell at Loyola Marymount, so most of the other major threats to the top line also went down this weekend.