Miles Teller, Bud Light show everyone how to pass time dealing with customer service

Customer service is annoying, and everyone has dealt with the nonsensical music which plays while the people who are supposed to be helping you are getting their act together. Luckily for us, Bud Light and Miles Teller have a way to pass the time. Take a look.

Bud Light Super Bowl 57 commercial

Teller shows off his moves for wife Keleigh Sperry, who is frustrated attempting to get help. He cracks open a few brews, starts dancing and the rest takes care of itself. Sperry and their dog join in on the fun, occasionally pausing when it appears customer service is ready. And you can see the relief when it turns out they are still on hold.

Sperry had the presence of mind to answer once a customer service representative actually did answer, although this rep predictably did not actually help her further.

