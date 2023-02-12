John Travolta heads back to his ‘Grease’ days in T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial

The “Scrubs” crew is back in a musical T-Mobile commercial for Super Bowl LVII, joining John Travolta in a Grease-inspired spot. Zach Braff and Donald Faison are singing along with Travolta to the tune of “Summer Nights,” but with the lyrics altered to reflect the provider’s home Internet plan.

T-Mobile also nabbed actor Bradley Cooper for a commercial that co-starred none other than Cooper’s mother. Travolta’s Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John, passed away in August 2022.

Braff broke out the comb to best channel his inner T-Bird greaser. Check out the trio breaking out into T-Mobile’s take on the catchy classic below:

John Travolta’s Grease Super Bowl 57 commercial

