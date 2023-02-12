Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart reunite in Skechers Super Bowl 2023 commercial

The Super Bowl is known to feature the best TV commercials of the year. If you are a shoe company trying to hype up your brand, who should you try and bring in for an ad? Clearly, the answer is the iconic duo of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. Skechers’ Super Bowl spot featured the iconic rapper rocking the brand’s new slip-ins.

The commercial begins with NFL commentator Howie Long playing a pilot flying around Snoop Dogg. We get our first look at the slip-ins as he slides into a sleek pair of blue shoes. He is then shown performing in a pair of yellow shoes at a concert. This continues even when he is coaching a youth football game that has Tony Romo as the quarterback.

The commercial ends with Snoop having his feet up on a desk that is presumed to be the Oval Office in the White House. Martha Stewart chastises him looking just like Hillary Clinton. When asked how Snoop can handle doing it all, he praises his Skechers shoes. Stewart then tells him to take his shoes off the desk as the commercial wraps up.

Skechers Super Bowl 57 commercial

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.