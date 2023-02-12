Pete Davidson starring in Hellmann’s Super Bowl 2023 commercial

Former SNL cast member Pete Davidson joins actors Brie Larson and Jon Hamm in a Hellman’s Mayonnaise Super Bowl commercial as he enjoys a brie and ham — a Brie and Hamm — sandwich (with mayo, of course). Hamm and Larson find themselves in a refrigerator, shrunk down to mayo-jar size, as Davidson promises to “eat them.”

The commercial will air during the third quarter of the game. You can check out the full promotion here:

Hellmann’s Super Bowl 57 commercial

