 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pete Davidson starring in Hellmann’s Super Bowl 2023 commercial

The former SNL comedian will appear in a mayo commercial during the Super Bowl.

By grace.mcdermott
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former SNL cast member Pete Davidson joins actors Brie Larson and Jon Hamm in a Hellman’s Mayonnaise Super Bowl commercial as he enjoys a brie and ham — a Brie and Hamm — sandwich (with mayo, of course). Hamm and Larson find themselves in a refrigerator, shrunk down to mayo-jar size, as Davidson promises to “eat them.”

The commercial will air during the third quarter of the game. You can check out the full promotion here:

Hellmann’s Super Bowl 57 commercial

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 57 commercials

View all 29 stories

More From DraftKings Nation