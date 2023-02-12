Mr. Peanut gets roasted in Super Bowl 2023 commercial

The Super Bowl is synonymous with good food, great commercials and, oh yea, two teams trying to win the game's biggest prize. Your Super Bowl meal could include appetizers, or you could just go heavy with pizza and wings. Either way, Planters is a recognizable brand of peanuts and other nuts with a famous mascot. Despite being killed off in 2020, Mr. Peanut is back.

To hype up the iconic brand's new line of dry-roasted peanuts, the commercial takes an interesting spin on the news. Rather than just having an ad showing off the various flavors that include honey roasted and sweet and spicy, they orchestrate a comedy roast of Mr. Peanut. The cast of comedians bringing the jokes includes Natasha Leggero and Jeff Ross, who both show off some playful banter in the teaser video. Mr. Peanut himself gets in on the action in the end and jokes that it would have been easier if Planters had just killed him off again.

Mr. Peanut Super Bowl 57 commercial

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.