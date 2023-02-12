Watch video of Rob Gronkowski kicking a field goal

Four-time Super Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski became a first-time field goal kicker in a commercial for FanDuel during the third quarter of the Super Bowl. The former tight end missed the “Kick of Destiny,” going wide left of the uprights.

The kick aired during a commercial break from a field in Phoenix — though not at State Farm Stadium. Gronk appeared to be right on target before the ball veered at the last second.

It was part of a FanDuel promotion in which the company committed to distributing $10 million among everyone who bet on the game on their platform — if Gronk made the kick. However, despite his miss, the platform will still hand out the money to the bettors.

Check out the video of Gronk’s field goal attempt below:

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.