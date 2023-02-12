The Guardians of the Galaxy prepare for one emotional last ride in new trailer

Every journey has an end, and with James Gunn co-crafting the next iteration of the DC Universe, that means time is winding down for the Guardians of the Galaxy. The new trailer gives us a little bit more context as to why the High Evolutionary is here along with Rocket Raccoon’s backstory. Peter Quill attempts to bring us up to speed, but leaves some parts out. Gamora is back, but it’s a Gamora from a different timeline.

Will Drak die? The new trailer hints at an emotional ride to come. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes out on May 5th.