Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire inactive for Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their inactives for Super Bowl 57. Despite having a clean bill of health heading into the weekend, the team declared seven players inactive. While most are seen as depth pieces, one name that stuck out was former first-round pick RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Here are our inactives for #SBLVII:



QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023

Edwards-Helaire has found himself dethroned as the starting running back for Kansas City. He only played in 10 regular season games and missed significant time with an ankle sprain. His absence has led to the rise of seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon taking over the running back duties on the team. He got to play in Super Bowl LV in February of 2020 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had nine carries for 64 yards while adding two receptions for 23 more yards in the loss.

In the 2022 regular season, CEH ran the ball 71 times for 302 yards with three touchdowns. He tallied 17 receptions on 23 targets for 151 more yards and three more scores. While he has given way to Pacheco and McKinnon, it was assumed that he could serve as the team’s third running back as an important depth piece., Instead, he will not play in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.