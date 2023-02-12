Actress Natasha Lyonne stars in Peacock’s ‘Poker Face’ Super Bowl 57 commercial

Now that Super Bowl 57 has arrived, that means Super Bowl commercials!

One of the highlights of the early part of the Big Game was the the ad for the new Peacock show “Poker Face,” starring Natasha Lyonne and created by Knives Out writer and director Rian Johnson.

Watch the full commercial below:

Peacock ‘Poker Face’ Super Bowl 57 commercial

“Poker Face,” which is in its first season on the streaming service, follows Lyonne’s Charlie Cale, who has the innate ability to know if someone is lying, in a “case-of-the-week” murder mystery series, which is getting rave reviews.

The first six episodes are available on Peacock, with new episodes arriving every Thursday on the streaming service.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.