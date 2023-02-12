Chiefs win Super Bowl 57, cover the spread, the game goes over the total

The Kansas City Chiefs are the Super Bowl LVII champions, beating the Eagles 38-35 in a thriller that ended not with a bang but a whimper as the Chiefs ran the clock down at the one-yard line.

The Eagles entered as 1.5-point favorites, so Kansas City covered the spread as well as winning outright. The game went well over the total of 51.5 as two of the league’s best quarterbacks showed off on the ground and in the air tonight. The line saw plenty of movement in the weeks ahead of the game.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 182 passing yards and three passing TDs, while Jalen Hurts put up 304 in the air. Hurts finished with just one passing TD but broke a Super Bowl record with three rushing touchdowns. This is the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl win in franchise history. They most recently won in 2019.

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Eagles -120, Chiefs +100