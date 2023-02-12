Miller Lite tag teams with Coors Light in ‘The High Stakes Beer Ad’ Super Bowl commercial

Why settle for one light beer brand in a Super Bowl commercial when you can have two?

Beer cousins Miller Lite and Coors Light teamed up for what they dubbed the “High Stakes Beer Ad” in the second half of Super Bowl 57 on Sunday and featured two fans of the beverages duking it in a bar. We even got a cameo appearance by their cousin Blue Moon. Check it out.

Miller Lite & Coors Light Super Bowl 57 commercial

Just when you thought the #HighStakesBeerAd was over, here’s the Extended Cut in all its glory. pic.twitter.com/Ilbi116URv — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 13, 2023

On top of the shenanigans with this ad, some history was made as it marked the first Miller Lite or Coors Light Super Bowl commercial since 1989. For over three decades, Anheuser-Busch InBev has owned exclusive rights for beer advertisers during the Super Bowl. As soon as that expired, Molson Coors, the producers of Coors and Miller, jumped on the opportunity to get their most high popular beverages in an ad.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.