Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial features Sylvester Stallone and ‘Stallone Face’

The Super Bowl 57 commercials continue rolling on and Paramount+ released its ad midway through the first quarter. The star of the ad? Why none other than Sylvester Stallone. Take a look.

Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone Super Bowl 57 commercial

Kind of a strange ad where Stallone is trying to scale a Mount Rushmore-like sculpture of...his own face? Very bizarre.

As always with Paramount+ commercials, we get cameos from a bunch of their properties in the ad. We get Dora the Explorer, Captain Pike from Star Trek, Lieutenant Dangle from Reno 911, Ensign Mariner from Memory Alpha, and Beavis and Butthead making an appearance along with Stallone’s daughters in the ad. Now that’s a random assortment of characters. Anyway, shout out to Sly Stallone, who’s still out here doing this.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.