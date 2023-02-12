Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph perform ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ prior to Super Bowl 57 [VIDEO]

We’re just minutes away from kickoff of Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia. The pregame festivities at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, featured Abbott Elementary star and Primetime Emmy Award winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph give a beautiful rendition of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing”. Have a look and take a listen.

Very moving performance here from Ralph as she put her versatility on display prior to the championship showdown. Along with decades of acting roles in various films and tv shows like Abbott Elementary, she has had several roles in originial broadway productions and has released two albums throughout her career. Her latest one was a Christmas album entitled ‘Sleigh’ that was released this past December for the holidays.

We’ll see if this performance by Ralph sets the tone for other musical performances throughout the evening. That bar has been set high for Rihanna.