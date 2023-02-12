Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cries during national anthem at Super Bowl 57

People react to the national anthem differently and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was overcome with emotion as it was being performed at Super Bowl 57. It wasn’t quite on the level of Knowshon Moreno but Fox caught an incredible shot of Sirianni letting the water works go.

#Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has tears pouring down his face during the National Anthem. Very emotional right now. pic.twitter.com/yKCtoxbzAA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2023

There’s obviously a lot on Sirianni’s mind heading into this contest and based on his pregame comments, it makes sense why his emotions might’ve been let loose.

Nick Sirianni letting the tears flow- he told Tom Rinaldi ahead of the game he would listen to Whitney Houston’s National Anthem and envisioned what it would be like to coach in a Super Bowl.



Now, he gets to live that moment — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) February 12, 2023

It’s awesome to see Sirianni soak in the moment and recognize the magnitude of this accomplishment. There’s nothing wrong with loving your country and appreciating what you’ve done and are about to go through. This video also has tremendous meme potential, especially if the Eagles lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites for this game.