Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cries during national anthem at Super Bowl 57

Philadelphia’s head coach is overcome with emotion ahead of the game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles greets his family before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

People react to the national anthem differently and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was overcome with emotion as it was being performed at Super Bowl 57. It wasn’t quite on the level of Knowshon Moreno but Fox caught an incredible shot of Sirianni letting the water works go.

There’s obviously a lot on Sirianni’s mind heading into this contest and based on his pregame comments, it makes sense why his emotions might’ve been let loose.

It’s awesome to see Sirianni soak in the moment and recognize the magnitude of this accomplishment. There’s nothing wrong with loving your country and appreciating what you’ve done and are about to go through. This video also has tremendous meme potential, especially if the Eagles lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are 1.5-point favorites for this game.

